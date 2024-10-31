Human rights groups and activists say after being raped by paramilitary fighters in the brutal civil war raging in the country, Several women have reportedly taken their lives in Sudan’s central state of Gezira.

The reports come after accusation of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces by the United nations, of atrocious crimes, including mass killings, in the state, last week.

But the RSF has dismissed a recent UN report, blaming a rise in sexual violence on its combatants.

It says the accusations were not based on evidence.

Advertisement

The vicious struggle for power between the army and RSF has killed tens of thousands of people and forced more than 11 million people from their homes since the conflict began in April 2023.