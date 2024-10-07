Sudanese Sovereign Council deputy chairman Malik Agar boycotted a peace meeting in South Africa on Saturday, criticizing the involvement of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Agar, who was set to submit a paper on Sudan’s situation, departed the African Peace and Security Forum in Johannesburg as an RSF group arrived, according to his office.

According to the statement, “it is unacceptable to try to force the Sudanese to coexist with the militia.” It denounced as “grave disregard” the RSF’s invitation to the meeting for the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The RSF delegation, which consisted of al-Quni Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was commanded by Brigadier General Omer Hamdan.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation organized the discussion, which covered the status of peace and security in Africa today as well as the function of regional and global institutions in fostering stability.

The RSF statement states that South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, who met with the delegation on the sidelines of the event, conveyed his nation’s support for peace efforts in Sudan.

