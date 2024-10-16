Stakeholders have emphasised the importance of addressing regulatory bottlenecks and promoting digital commerce as a critical pillar of economic integration.

This was done at a meeting and Capacity Building Workshop on the AfCFTA Protocol’s Draft Annexes on Digital Trade in Abuja.

At the workshop, experts gathered to deliberate on how the proposed annexes on digital trade under AfCFTA will shape Africa’s economic future.

Representatives from Nigerian Customs Service, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), NIMC, NITDA, and the National Insurance Commission were present.

Advertisement

The need for harmonized digital policies across African nations to reduce trade barriers and enhance e-commerce opportunities was the most dominant theme.

While stakeholders expressed optimism about the potential of digital trade, they emphasized that effective implementation is essential for Africa to maintain its leadership in continental trade integration.

The sessions also highlighted key challenges, including digital identities, consumer protection in online transactions, and cross-border digital payments.