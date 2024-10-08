The Solicitor general of the federation Beatrice Jeddy-Agba says Special prosecutors will be in charge of handling cases of violence against children.

She said this at a two day stakeholders forum in Abuja, on ending violence against children in Nigeria.

Approximately 6 out of 10 children experience one or more forms of physical, sexual or emotional violence before the age of 18.

Despite this , many children who report incidents of violence do not receive the help they need.

These violence could be behavioral, verbal, physical, or sexual.

They have the high probability of damaging the child’s mental or physical and social development.

Stakeholders agree that ending violence against children requires a multifaceted approach , especially with forums like this.

Justice of the court of Appeal, justice Sussanet Wike says, key strategy that can be adopted to end violence against children are creating more prevention programs which educates parents and caregivers, and create community awareness, a legal framework, among others.

It is important that when children report incidents of violence against them it is not trivialized but their voices are heard and they receive the assistance they deserve.