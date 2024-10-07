Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno says the memory of his late wife will always be cherished.

He said this when he received the south-south governors forum on a condolence visit to him at the government house in Uyo.

Governor Eno thanked the visitors for their outpouring of love during this difficult period for his family and Akwa Ibom state.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor Abdulraman Abdulrasaq, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed for God’s strength during the period.

Chairman of the south south governors forum, Godwin Obaseki recalled some memorable moments with the deceased first lady and encouraged all to keep her legacy alive.