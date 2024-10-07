Six persons were killed and four others injured in a deadly mass shooting that happened in Qumbu, South Africa on Sunday night.

The Eastern Cape police are investigating the incident.

Unknown attackers ambushed and began firing at the victims.

The injured survivors were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

According to police spokeswoman Warrant Officer, Majola Nkohli, the motivation for the shooting remains unknown, and no one has been arrested as of yet.

The Qumbu shooting happened just over a week after the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which killed 18 people in Ngobozana Village.

Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu announced the detention of three people connected to the incident during a memorial service for the victims.

In the Lusikisiki attack, the victims, including a 14-year-old boy, were ambushed by armed attackers while preparing for a customary celebration.

Additionally, the reason behind this incident is still being looked into.

Authorities continue to look into these violent ambushes while both the Qumbu and Lusikisiki communities mourn their losses. They are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.