Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico has pledged to block Ukraine’s accession to NATO while in office, according to latest reports.

The Slovak PM who has long been critical of the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions and the provision of military aid to Ukraine, once again voiced his opposition to Ukraine joining the Alliance, which requires the unanimous approval of all member countries.

During a state wide address, Mr. Fico said “As long as I am Prime Minister, I will ensure that my party’s deputies do not support Ukraine’s membership to NATO,”

He warned that Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO could potentially be the “basis for a third world war.”

He also expressed support for Ukraine’s future membership of the European Union, while noting that this process could take several years.

He also said that Czech President Petr Pavel had shifted his stance on the war in Ukraine, though Fico did not provide the specifics of his assertion.

Ukraine’s potential NATO membership has been a growing point of international debate.

Recently, Finnish President, Alexander Stubb suggested that Ukraine should join the European Union before considering NATO, while NATO leaders including the newly appointed Secretary General Mark Rutte, have signaled that Ukraine is closer to joining the alliance than ever before.