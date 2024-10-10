Singapore is set to donate US$100,000 (S$130,800) to aid Nepali flood victims.

The Singapore Red Cross will receive the seed money as a component of its open fundraising initiatives.

“The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities in Nepal,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement on Thursday.

Monsoon floods have killed over 200 people in the Himalayan republic.

After Nepal suffered its greatest rain in over two decades, entire neighbourhoods were submerged. Landslides had reportedly blocked the capital’s highways, cutting it isolated from the rest of the nation.

Experts claim that the frequency and severity of South Asia’s monsoon, which occurs from July to September, have increased due to climate change.

The monsoon provides 70–80% of the region’s yearly rainfall.