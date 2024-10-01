Former Governor of Zamfara state and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’azeez Yari has appealed to Zamfara residents and all Nigerians not to participate in the planned October first protest against the federal government.

He said the call for the protest is the handiwork of enemies of Nigeria and will not yield positive results

Yari says many are still counting their loses of the August Protest which has turned violent in some states and led to the death of innocent souls.

The two term former Zamfara Governor stated this while addressing thousands of Zamfara residents in his hometown, Talata Mafara in Zamfara state.

Senator Abdul’azeez Yari and his entourage stormed Zamfara state Monday morning to address the citizens and APC supporters against participating in the planned October first Nationwide Protest.

” You should not join the planned protest, it is the handiwork of enemies of Nigeria and it will not yield any positive result” Yari said.

“Those calling for the protest dies not mean well for our country Nigeria” He added.

Senator Yari described the move as uncalled for especially at this time that the federal government is putting heads together to improve the nation’s economy

On Zamfara insecurity, Mr. Yari says the Tinubu’s administration is already working towards a lasting end to the Menace

“The Tinubu’s Government is already addressing insecurity in our dear state Zamfara”

” President Bola tinubu recently directed that Service chiefs and the ministers of Defence to relocate to Sokoto to end banditry has Yielded results and I’m sure that Zamfara too will soon experience lasting peace ” He maintained.

The two term former Zamfara Governor enjoined residents especially the youths to remain calm, respect constituted authorities and shun any move capable of disrupting the peace enjoyed in state.