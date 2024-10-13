Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched two documents of the Nasarawa State Human Capital Development Agency to improve the lives of inhabitants of the State.

The Documents which was launched in Lafia, the capital of the state are the Nasarawa State Human Capital Development Strategy Document and the Gender Transformative Human Capital Development Policy Framework.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is in Nasarawa state on a working Visit.

He has come to launch the Nasarawa State strategy document, which that provides a legal framework in prioritising Human Capital Development Agency to accelerating economic growth and the Gender Transformative Policy Framework.

This strategy document will create a platform for collaboration between Ministries, Departments & Agencies and provide data for proper planning while the gender transformative policy framework will provide equity for both male and female genders.

VP Kashim Shettima told the people of Nassrawa that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is currently implementing policies will create more jobs and capacity for Nigeria’s productive population.

He said the Tinubu administration’s goal is empowering Nigerians with globally competitive skills.

VP kashim Shettima comended the Government of Nasarawa state for its pokicies and programmes that compliments the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The state Governor committed to the activation of the two Human Capital Development documents.