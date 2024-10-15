Some discharged patients at the Lagos state university Teaching Hospital are smiling home after the Seyi Tinubu Support Initiative offset their medical bills.

Ifeoluwa Ore is a sickle cell patient at LASUTH who has been discharged but could not leave because of her inability to offset the medical bills.

She and many others can now reunite with their families as the Seyi Tinubu Support Initiative has paid their medical bills.

The group visited the hospital management to donate three million naira to offset the medical bills of indigent patients to celebrate the President son’s birthday.

Advertisement

The support is in line with President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu plans to alleviate the pains of the downtrodden.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH who commended the donor for assisting the patients and appealed to residents to register with the LagosHealth Insurance Scheme.

The initiative, which is replicated across major cities in the country highlights Seyi Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of indigent Nigerians.