A number of agreements have been made between Serbia and Turkey during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit, with the objective of increasing cooperation in both the defense and economic sectors.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Erdogan and they discussed key areas of collaboration, including trade, investment, and joint ventures in defence, according to reports.

Eleven agreements covering a broad range of topics, including free trade, energy transition, youth cooperation, and disaster management, were signed under the direction of the two leaders.

Vucic highlighted the importance of Turkish investments in Serbia’s economic development, especially in infrastructure, energy, and trade.

Erdogan described the current state of relations between Serbia and Turkey as a “golden age,” citing the significant growth in economic ties.

The two Presidents also agreed to strengthen defence industry cooperation, with a focus on drone technology and joint technological development.

Addressing the Serbia-Turkey Business Forum, both leaders emphasised the importance of deepening commercial ties.

Vucic, in turn, hailed Turkey as “the greatest power in the Balkans,” stressing Serbia’s expectation of continued Turkish support for peace and stability in the region.

Saying that some parts of Serbia survive thanks to Turkish investments, Vucic said Serbia values its friendly relations with Turkey, calling them important for political and economic ties on the scale of both Eurasia and the entire globe.

He also praised Erdogan as a person who “understands the problems in the Balkans very well and always says that dialogue is the only way to solve them.