The Senate Tuesday postponed screening and possible confirmation of appointments of Seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it last week by President Bola Tinubu .

Postponement of screening of the ministerial nominees earlier scheduled for Tuesday during plenary , arose from non – completion of documentation by some of the nominees .

Citing reasons for the postponement in a personally signed statement , the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Senate Matters , Senator Basheer Lado said the postponement was to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre – screening exercises.

” The screening has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024″, he said .

Advertisement

The seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Bola Tinubu last week are ÷ Dr Nentawe Yilwatda , Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi , Minister of Labour and Employment and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu – Ojukwu , Minister of State, Foreign Affairs .

Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole , Minister of Industry , Trade and Development , Idi Muktar Maiha , Minister of Livestock Development , Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata , Minister of State, Housing and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad , Minister of State, Education.

Advertisement

The nominees are expected to be screened and confirmed by the Senate in compliance with Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).