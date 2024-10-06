Rwanda has said it will begin vaccine trials for the fatal Marburg virus, which has already killed at least 12 people in the country – most of them health workers.

The east African country has received 700 doses of the vaccine from the Sabin Vaccine Institute, a US-based non-profit organisation.

Those most at risk, like doctors, and those who have come in contact with Marburg patients, will be the initial target for the vaccine, according to Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana

The highly-infectious disease is similar to Ebola, with symptoms including fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss.

There have been at least 46 cases in Rwanda, according to the health ministry. This is the first time the virus has been found in the country and the source is still unknown.

Nsanzimana said “people should not worry” about health concerns about the vaccine as trials had already been held in Kenya and Uganda.

The Marburg vaccine has only been tested in adults aged 18 and older, with no current plans to conduct trials in children.

The health minister said there were plans to order more doses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), on average, the Marburg virus kills half of the people it infects. Previous outbreaks were known to have killed between 24% and 88% of those infected.

Rwandan authorities have restricted funeral sizes for victims of the virus in an effort to curb it.

Rwanda also plans to introduce travel restrictions along with temperature checks, passenger questionnaires and hand-sanitising stations at departure points.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and then through contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals.

Neighbouring Tanzania reported an outbreak in 2023.

Three people died in Uganda in 2017.

