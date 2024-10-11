Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated Friday that Russian and Chinese border guards had conducted their first combined patrol in the North Pacific Ocean.

The Russian-Chinese naval group, consisting of the Russian patrol ships Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Anadyr, along with the Chinese Coast Guard vessels Meishan and Xiushan, traversed the Sea of Japan before making their way northeast through the northern Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea, passing through the Bering Strait and to the Chukchi Sea.

Advertisement

The FSB stated that during the patrol, both Russian and Chinese coast guards showcased their readiness for joint action in addressing maritime security threats, conducting training exercises in communication, providing assistance to ships in distress, and performing sea rescue operations.

The patrol also highlighted high levels of maritime proficiency and professionalism, with Russian and Chinese crews demonstrating advanced deck helicopter flight skills.

The joint patrol was part of a cooperative framework outlined in the 2024-2026 plan between Russia’s FSB Border Service and the Chinese Coast Guard.

Advertisement

Similar future patrols are expected to bolster ties and enhance maritime security, the statement concluded.