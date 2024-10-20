Residents and road users of the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway have continued to express frustration over the deplorable condition of the road.

They said it has caused severe economic hardship and loss of lives due to the prolonged neglect.

TVC News Senior Reporter Olaide Oyewole spoke with residents and road users.

Desperate truck drivers and commuters battling to navigate the abandoned section of the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway, after being forced to use this alternative route due to chronic traffic congestion on the old road.

Construction on the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway has been halted for over a year, leaving passengers to endure unbearable hardships navigating the difficult terrain.

The once-thriving economy of the ancient town now struggles to survive due to the deplorable state of the highway despite residents’ efforts to repair the road, it remains a death trap.

Isiaka Alabi, a local shoe maker, expressed frustration over the devastating impact of Ogbomosho’s dilapidated road on his business and neighboring enterprises.

The Soun of Ogbomosho expressed concern over the government’s abandonment of the 44.5km road, despite knowing its vital link between the South and North.

Meanwhile, the Senate recently invited the current minister of Works, Dave Umahi over the state of the road following a motion moved by the Senator representing Oyo North Buhari Abdulfatai.

The plea by residents and road user for government’s urgent intervention remains crucial to revive economic activity, ensure public safety and restore the regional connectivity.

