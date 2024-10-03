Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.

Advertisement

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution calling for suspension of the Local Government Election citing a Federal High Court Judgment.

The lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt accused the state government and electoral commission of substantial noncompliance with the guidelines for the election.

Some of the contentious issues include a dispute over notice of the poll and release of the voter register.

The House agreed to transmit its resolution to RSIEC via a ‘strong worded’ letter and that failure to comply will be deemed an act of gross misconduct.