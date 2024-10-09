A 5-day regional workshop for the review and validation of the Host Government Agreement of the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project is underway in Lagos state.

The project which is sponsored by the Economic Community of West African States seeks to connect gas pipelines from Nigeria and other West African countries to Morocco and eventually to the rest of Europe.

Key players says the project will bring immense economic growth and investment for Nigeria and the African continent.

Recall that in June 2018, Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco signed three agreements, which includes a regional gas pipeline that will see Nigeria providing gas to countries in West Africa sub-region that extend to Morocco and Europe.