The New Chairman House of Representative Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu, has charged the Super Eagles to secure all six points in their AFCON Double Header Qualifiers against Libya.

The Super Eagles will take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in Match Day three of the Qualifiers on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before a return leg in Libya on Tuesday next week in Benghazi.

The Lawmaker Representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal constituency of Zamfara State said the Super Eagles have all the qualities to secure the needed wins in the two games and they just need to show it during the two games.

Nigeria currently tops her Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Group D with four points from two matches ahead of Friday’s tie with Libya.

