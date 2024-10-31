The member representing Kaura Namoda /Birnin Magaji federal constituency at the National Assembly, Aminu Sani Jaji has been described as a leader who has his people at heart and always ready to serve.

Forum of former Directors General in Zamfara state gave the commendation when they paid a courtesy visit on the Lawmaker at his Kaduna residence

The leader of the delegation, Isiaka Ajiyan Anka who is also the chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC Faction loyal to Reps. Member Aminu Sani Jaji says the visit was to show their love, loyalty and solidarity to the lawmaker for his outstanding performance at all levels.

A press statement signed by the group publicity Secretary, Hassan Idris Gusau says the former DG’s forum reaffirmed its support to the Jajiya’s movement adding that they will support any move by the group

” We are here as a group to thank you for all that you have been doing for your constituents and zamfara state at large”

” We are aware of how you have been touching lives irrespective of political differences and that has clearly shown how generous are you ” Ajiyan Anka Said

” For all of us in this forum, we will continue to support this movement and will always contribute our quota to ensure the dreams of this movement becomes true” Isiaka assures.

” Your representation at the National Assembly has yielded and still yielding results for your constituents, Zamfara people and Nigerians as a whole. We are proud of you” He added.

Responding, the green chamber lawmaker, Aminu Sani Jaji thanked the forum for the visit and expressed his delight with all that they came with

He says the visit is a morale booster and will encourage him to do more

Mr. Jaji commended the unrelenting efforts of the group in ensuring that things are fixed well in Zamfara APC which according to him will be for the good of all.

The chairman House committee on ecological funds again reaffirmed his commitment to working with the group for the actualization of the Jajiya’s movement dream

Aminu Sani Jaji further pray to God to restore lasting peace in all troubled communities and grant the heart desire of every member of the former DG’s Forum

Those in the entourage include Mansur Khalifa Laura, Secretary, APC Jajiya’s Movement, Zamfara state, shehu J. Muhammed, State Welfare Secretary among others.

