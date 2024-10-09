Members of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Ecology, have commenced an on-the-spot assessment and fact-finding-mission to ascertain the level of flood devastation in Enugu State.

The committee Visits some flood ravaged communities in the State.

On 11th of September, excessive rainfall reportedly caused heavy flooding in the city of Maiduguri, which led to the death of about 30 persons and forced another 400,000 people to leave their homes.

Similarly on October First, scores of persons were reportedly missing following a boat mishap which claimed 25 lives in Gbajibo, Mokwa LGA of Niger state, due to flooding.

Those were some of the concerns that these Federal Lawmakers on Ecological Funds, are out to assess the effects.

First, the team stopped at Amechi-Idodo to Amauzam Amangunze in Nkanu East council area to assess the flooded river, that residents claimed washes off houses and farmlands when it overflows it’s banks.

The Lawmakers also Inspected over flowing streams at Ihu-Okpala and Ikerefi communities in their fact-finding oversight function.

Chairman of the committee Expresses his commitment to address Ecological challenges by ensuring funds are available to address the situation.

Enugu state Coordinator of Emergency Agency narrates the devastating effects of the flood.

The committee is expected to present a detailed report that would require Government urgent intervention to address flooding and other ecological challenges in Enugu State.