The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has wrapped up its inspection of federal polytechnics across the Southwest.

At the forefront of discussions is a call for enhanced recognition of polytechnic qualifications, led by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

Dr. Abdul expressed concerns over the continued use of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, which he says has long been regarded as inferior to university degrees. He advocates for a shift towards awarding Bachelor of Technology (BTech) certificates to reflect the technical and practical skills polytechnic graduates bring to industries.

The committee’s inspection served as an opportunity for polytechnic authorities to discuss these issues and others directly with the lawmakers.

Advertisement

Representatives from institutions such as Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Federal Polytechnic Aiyede also presented their challenges, urging the committee to push for better recognition and support for technical education in Nigeria.