A member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, has apologised for assaulting an e-hailing driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Mr. Abuwatseya was delivering a package to the legislator and on Zamfara Crescent in Maitama, Abuja, on October 27, when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery.

The lawmaker had threatened to make the driver “disappear” without consequences.

On Monday, Alex Ikwechegh was interrogated by the police following a petition by Mr. Abuwatseya.

Advertisement

But, in a statement, the lawmaker said he was sorry for his actions, noting that they were unbecoming of a public official.

His words “I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently. A video has surfaced, showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver who came to deliver a waybill for me. I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

“As a public servant, I recognize the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry. I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.

“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable. I also appreciate the swift condemnation of my actions by my party and the Nigerian Police, demonstrating our collective commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens.

Advertisement

“I am taking immediate steps to address the underlying issues that led to this incident. I am seeking professional counselling to ensure that such behaviour never happens again. Additionally, I will be engaging in community service initiatives focused on promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.

“I urge all Nigerians to join me in promoting a culture of respect, tolerance, and understanding. We must work together to build a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”