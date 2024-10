The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) Cross River branch has hosted a 3-day First Aid training for journalists and media professionals in Calabar.

The training aimed to equip participants with life-saving skills, addressing the risks journalists often face on the job.

NRCS Cross River Branch Secretary, Eni Joseph, emphasized that First Aid knowledge is crucial for journalists due to the risks associated with their profession.

He noted that First Aid’s primary objective is to save lives and promote swift recovery.

ICRC First Aid specialist Daniel Edobor led the training, covering critical skills such as placing casualties in recovery positions, performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), controlling bleeding, managing fractures, treating home injuries, and safely transporting casualties to hospitals.

Twenty-five journalists from various media outlets received ICRC-certified First Aid kits and certificates upon completing the interactive training.