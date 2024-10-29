Gaza war mediator Qatar condemned the Israeli parliament’s decision to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Israel.

“We emphasise that stopping support for UNRWA will have disastrous consequences,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters. “The international community cannot stand silent in the face of this disregard for its international institutions.”

UNRWA has provided essential aid, schooling, and healthcare across the Palestinian territories and to Palestinian refugees elsewhere for more than seven decades.

The agency itself has suffered heavy losses, with at least 223 of its staff killed and two-thirds of its facilities in Gaza damaged or destroyed since the war began.

