Qatar Airways has issued a travel alert announcing some temporary suspensions and adjustments of its flights to destinations including Iraq, Iran, Lebanon.

It said “Due to the current situation in the Middle East region, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon until further notice.”

It further added that flights to Amman, Jordan, will operate during daylight hours only.

Advertisement

The airlines stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Qatar Airways emphasized that the top priority is always ensuring the safety of its passengers.