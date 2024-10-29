President Bola Tinubu has received a phone call from the United States President Joe Biden.

The two leaders talked for about 30 minutes during which the US President thanked his Nigerian counterpart for his collaboration and partnership.

According to the minister of foreign affairs who briefed state house correspondents on the details of the phone call, he says President Biden also thanked the President Tinubu for the release of Tigran Gambaryan, an executive from the cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance who had been detained on money laundering charges.

US President and President Tinubu discussed matters of security in Nigeria, particularly the crucial role Nigeria plays in ensuring stability un the region.

President Tinubu also raised the issue of ongoing efforts to reform the United Nations security council and give Africa 2 permanent seats, with special consideration for Nigeria.