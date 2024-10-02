President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires.

