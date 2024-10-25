President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passng of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the former NEC Chairman who died in a US hospital on Thursday.

The President in a statement on Thursday said Prof Humphrey Nwosu was a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

Advertisement

The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

President Tinubu affirmed that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

The President prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.