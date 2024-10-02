President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the passing of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate passed away on September 17, 2024, in Crete, Illinois, at 72. Burial rites will start on Friday and the burial on 5 October.

In a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company, President Tinubu described him as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking.

Advertisement

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria,” the President said.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community, and his nation.”

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, President Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Mr. Ben, as he fondly called him, consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Mr. Ben’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over $42 million of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

Advertisement

”Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with staunch support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu praised Ben’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite declining health.

Advertisement

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

”Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment. Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.