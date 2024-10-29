President Bola Tinubu has launched the Emblem appeal of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The annual event to honour the nation’s departed soldiers and veterans was held in the council chambers of the presidential villa.

President Tinubu thanked the Armed forces for their role as the first line of defence in protecting the country, he also commended them for the recent successes recorded in fighting all threats to national security.

President Tinubu insists it will be impossible to promote peace and development without security, and commended the patriotic commitment of the Armed forces to Nigerias unity, stability and progress.

The secretary to the Government of the federation announced a donation of 500 million naira on behalf of the federal government for the welfare of veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

The president of the senate announced a donation of 200 million naira on behalf of the national assembly while the chief of defence staff announced a donation of 50million naira on behalf of all service chiefs and the inspector general of Police.

