The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the immediate payment of relief funds to the families of officers that were involved in a fatal motor accident on 24th September 2024 while returning from the Edo Elections Special Duty to Kano State Command.

The accident which occurred along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, Karfi Kura, had resulted in the loss of 5 officers, with 11 hospitalised after the accident.

8 individuals have been successfully discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention, while 3 others are still undergoing treatment.

In response to this tragic event, the Inspector General of Police has taken decisive actions to provide support to those affected, by approving the compensatory payment of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) to the families of the deceased, acknowledging their profound loss and providing assistance as they navigate this challenging period.

The IGP has also approved the payment of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) to those still receiving treatment ensuring they receive the necessary medical support as they recuperate and the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) to those who have been discharged after treatment.

The IGP reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to supporting officers and men of the Force and their families during trying times.

The IGP once again expresses his deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased and prays for the quick recovery of those still receiving medical care.

