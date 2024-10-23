A string of successful operations by the Jigawa State Police Command has led to the arrest of several suspects involved in armed robbery, vandalism, and violent crimes.

Eight suspects linked to an Abuja-based gang of armed robbers operating in Dutse and Nassarawa States have been apprehended.

According to Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Lawan Shisu Adam preliminary investigations revealed their involvement in multiple robberies, with stolen items including laptops, money, jewelry, and other valuables.

Advertisement

Adam noted that Additional arrests were made in cases involving Child molestation in Hadejia LGA, Vandalism at Jigawa State Agricultural Supply Company store in Birnin Kudu LGA, Defilement of a 3-year-old girl in Malam Madori LGA and Conspiracy and culpable homicide in Kashin Dila Fulani settlement, Malam Madori LGA.

He said All suspects will face trial after thorough investigations by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Dutse.