Albanian police fired tear gas to disperse opposition protestors who threw petrol bombs at government buildings and trashed city property in what they described as civil disobedience against the government.

Protesters accused Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government of corruption, nepotism, and an attempt to stifle the opposition.

They also demonstrated against Sali Berisha, the head of the opposition party, who is being held under house arrest due to allegations of corruption stemming from his tenure as prime minister.

Additionally, they called for the release of Ervin Salianji, a member of parliament, who was imprisoned last week for allegedly writing a “false report” about the former interior minister.

Salianji has denied any wrongdoing and described the trial as politically motivated.

More than 1,000 police officers were stationed around the streets of Tirana, the capital, as thousands of supporters of the opposition went from building to building hurling rocks, petrol bombs, and other solid objects.

Following altercations outside Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office, protesters moved on to his Socialist Party headquarters, where they demolished a poster of Rama with petrol bombs.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Demonstrators battled again with police at the interior ministry and office of Tirana’s mayor, who is from Rama’s party.

Protesters then marched across the city, smashing billboards and other municipality property and setting fire to garbage containers.

Police fired more tear gas when protesters approached the parliament.

Rama has been in power since 2013 and has won three consecutive elections.

Meanwhile, Police said 10 officers were injured from petrol bombs and other solid objects.