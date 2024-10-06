Imo state Police Command has expressed commitment in stamping out all forms of gender-based violence against the vulnerable people in the State.

Speaking at a workshop organized by a non governmental organization for senior police officers, the state Commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma said the programme will increase the knowledge of officers on the violence against persons prohibition act.

According to a data from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, between 2020 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 27,000 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

This workshop organized for senior police officers in Imo State is to increase the knowledge of law enforcement agents, equip them to eradicate the culture of impunity and ensure that survivors of gender based violence get justice.

For the Director of programmes Alliances for Africa, Blessing Duru the training will close the gap between the police and advocacy groups against gender-based violence.

Some participants believe the training is timely and has enriched the knowledge base of the officers in enforcing the law.

In a bid to domestic the VAPP law, Governor Hope Uzodinma signed the bill into law in 2021 to create a safe haven for children and vulnerable persons.

