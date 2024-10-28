The Enugu Police Command has dismissed Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph, who was implicated in the murder of Ogene cultural musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba, popularly known as Igbo Jah.

Inspector Ozonwanji was also arraigned in the Enugu Chief Magistrate Court, which remanded him in the Enugu correctional facility, after the conclusion of hisorderly room trial.

According to Enugu police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, the inspector’s maximum penalty of dismissal followed by court prosecution, was in line with the Police Act and Regulations 2020.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13 (covering Anambra and Enugu States’ Commands), approved the orderly trial recommendations to dismiss and prosecute the inspector in court.

“Hence, he has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and was today, October 28, 2024, arraigned at the Enugu East Magistrate Court for the offence of murder.

“The Chief Magistrate ordered the remand of the former officer in the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre and the transmission of the case-file to the Attorney General of Enugu State for further judicial action. The trial was adjourned to November 12, 2024,” Ndukwe stated.

Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, who extended condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, expressed gratitude to the government of Enugu State and the public for their support throughout the case.

Kanayo re-emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined government agency, assuring that under his leadership, the command will continue to hold all erring officers accountable for their actions.

