Detectives from the Imo State Criminal Investigation Department have dismantled a notorious child trafficking syndicate that specializes in abducting children from unsuspecting parents.

The operation, conducted in Owerri, resulted in the rescue of three children who had been kidnapped on July 4, 2024, in Ndinwegbu Umuoma, Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

The suspects arrested in connection with the crime include Ifeoma Anyanwu, 41, from Oloko Ikwuano LGA, Abia State; Chibuzor Lucky, 42, from Umuezeala Umuerim, Ubakala, Umuahia, Abia State; Charity Kalu, 24, from Okono, Ohafia LGA, Abia State; and Isidore Ozioma, 56, from Umuhu Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Advertisement

Further investigations revealed that the suspects used a tricycle to lure the children while they were playing outside and then transported them to a hidden location in Aba, where they were sold for 1,000,000 Naira.

Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, who confirmed the incident in a statement by the police spokesman, Henry Okoye, warned parents to be cautious of strangers.

He said prompt action from the police led to the rescue of the children and the arrest of the suspects.

He said the rescued children have been safely reunited with their families, adding that the suspects are currently undergoing a thorough investigation at the State CID.