In response to a case of assault on a bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, by Hon. Alexander Ikwechegh, on the night of October 27 2024, the Nigeria Police Force Special Investigation Unit and the Legal Section have concluded investigations into the case and today arraigned Hon. Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh on the charges of “Abuse of Office, Criminal Intimidation and Criminal Force and Assault Contrary to Sections 397(b) and 265 of the Penal Code Act at the Kuje Magistrate Court.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, had ordered a proper investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is served and promoting human respect and dignity in Nigeria.

The IGP hereby reaffirms the Force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, reassuring members of the public that the Force remains dedicated towards ensuring all fundamental steps are taken towards assuring justice always as no one is above the law.

