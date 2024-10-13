Police have arrested a secondary school teacher who allegedly dehumanized a 12 year old step daughter in Imo State.

Also paraded at the police headquarters in Owerri was a suspected human organ harvester who operates with gang members at the State capital.

Tempers rose at the police headquarters in Owerri over the arrest of one Blessing Emmanuel a secondary school teacher who allegedly dehumanized her 12 year old step daughter, inflicting multiple machete injuries on her.

Parading the suspect, the police public relations officer Henry Okoye said the arrest was made following a complaint made by an Owerri based activist and Journalist.

According to the police, the suspect admitted to the offence.

Also paraded by the police is a suspected kidnapping and organ harvesting syndicate.

The police have reaffirmed its commitment to making the State uncomfortable for criminal elements.