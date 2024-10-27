The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State has arrested a suspected Kidnapper and recovered the sum of Five Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand Naira in his possession.

The said amount of money is believed to be a reminant of his share from the ransom collected for the kidnapping of one Cironman Fulani in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government of the state according to the press release from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel

The suspect who hails from Konba village of Wamba Local Government in the state and was arrested by a combined team of the police at about 11AM on Sunday and interrogated.

After interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the syndicate who abducted the victim, collected the total sum of Five Million Naira as ransom and was given the sum of 1.2 million Naira as his own share.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada has ordered a manhunt for the other fleeing members of the syndicate.