The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has restated its commitment to ensure perpetrators of heinous crimes of various degrees are swept away from disrupting the peace of Nigeria.

The Force has once again recorded a milestone achievement in the fight against crime.

Since October 1st 2024, the Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant achievements in the fight against crime.

These include the arrest of 371 armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnapping suspects, 242 Murder/homicide suspects, 63 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 217 rape suspects, 167 suspected cultists and recovery of 210 various firearms, 3172 ammunition of various calibres.

The Police was also able to recover 118 stolen vehicles and rescue ¬64 victims of kidnapping across the country.

Turning to recent crime-fighting achievements, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have made outstanding breakthrough in the fight against several types of violent crimes across the country, one of which is the arrest of a major arms dealer operating in Plateau State.

The suspect, identified as Jubril Musa ‘m’ was arrested with 2 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition (long), 1 Makarov pistol, 1 fabricated Bronny pistol, a single round of 7.8mm live ammunition, 2 rounds of g3 live ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition (short), and a single round of 9mm live ammunition.

The suspect further confessed to supplying these various arms and ammunition to bandits and kidnappers operating in the state.

The Inspector General of Police once again reassures members of the public of the Police Force’s dedication to enhancing the safety and security of the country, implementing various tactical operations, intelligence-led policing, and community engagement strategies.

The goal of these initiatives is to establish a substantial decrease in crime rates across the country and the record of significant strides in combating several times of violent crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cybercrime.

Embracing a multifaceted approach to law enforcement, the Nigeria Police Force remains relentless on the mission of ensuring crimes and criminalities are brought to its lowest in accordance with the Rule of Law, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism in carrying out extant duties of protection of lives and properties.