The recent appointment of a Plateau State indigene as the humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction minister by President Bola Tinibu is being celebrated.

However, some stakeholders in the State believe that the appointment should have been considered for a female who understands the intricacies of humanitarian work and the specific needs of those who are struggling.

Women, as mothers and primary caregivers, bring invaluable perspectives that are crucial for the effective management of humanitarian affairs.

That is the view of the progressive volunteers for Tinubu on the recent appointment of Nentawe Goshwer as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Advertisement

The group is appealing to President Tinubu to consider the appointment of a qualified woman with a proven track record in humanitarian affairs.

Plateau State before this appointment has been without a representative in the federal cabinet following Senator Lalong’s resignation.

Given the unwavering commitment to President Tinubu’s vision for a

progressive Nigeria, stakeholders say the president has done the right thing for the interest of all.