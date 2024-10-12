Dozens on Saturday protested a proposal to build Kenya’s first nuclear power station near one of the country’s most popular coastline tourist destinations, which also includes a forest on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Kilifi County is well-known for its pristine sandy beaches, where hotels and beach bars line the 165-mile-long coast, and visitors can boat and snorkel around coral reefs or bird watch in Arabuko Sokoke forest, a significant natural habitat for the conservation of rare and endangered species, according to the United Nations organisation.

The project, proposed last year, is set to be built in the town of Kilifi — about 522 kilometers (324 miles) southeast of the capital, Nairobi.

Many residents have openly opposed the proposal, worried about what they say are the negative effects of the project on people and the environment, leading to a string of protesters which at times turned violent.

Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) led the march Friday in Kilifi to the county governor’s office where they handed him a petition opposing the construction of the plant.

Some chanted anti-nuclear slogans while others carried placards with “Sitaki nuclear”, Swahili for “I don’t want nuclear.”

The construction of the 1,000MW nuclear plant is set to begin in 2027 and be operational by 2034, with a cost of 500 billion Kenyan shillings ($3.8 billion).

