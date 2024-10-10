Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee to implement all recommendations made to ensure success in future elections.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Adebayo Lawal, made this known when he played host to the members of the committee in Ibadan.

He emphasised the need for the committee to identify and address the party’s shortcomings, submitting their findings to the national leadership for guidance.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party has recorded progress in reconciling aggrieved party members in Oyo state and the Southwest.