The reconciliation committee of the People’s Democratic Party has urged members to be open-minded and lay aside any deeply held beliefs that would obstruct efforts at reconciliation in an attempt to resolve the crisis that is rocking the party.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, made the request while paying Governor Seyi Makinde a courtesy call.

While speaking to reporters, Mr. Oyinlola criticized the party’s loss of control of over 28 states since 1999 and its current control of only 12 states, which he described as frightening.

He added that this was the reason why the party organized the committee to investigate the fundamental causes of the problems and identify long-term remedies, adding that Rivers State would not be exempt.

Earlier, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal, who received the delegation on behalf of the governor, emphasized that the committee has a serious responsibility to carry, as it will determine the future of the party.