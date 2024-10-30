The member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal constituency of Zamfara State in the House of Representatives, Suleiman Abubakar Gummi, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing unresolved internal and external crisis.

His letter of defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was read at plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

He cited the removal of the chairman of the party in his local government as one of the reasons, saying this has led to the emergence of two chairmen in the local government, thereby making it difficult to operate democratically.

However, rising under constitutional matters, Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, asked the Speaker to abide by the oath of his office to do justice to all hy declaring the seat vacant.

Chinda said the Supreme Court has clearly defined what a political crisis is, adding that the reasons given by the lawmaker did not qualify as such.

He said the law of the land is very clear on what should happen when a member leaves the party that sponsored him for the seat he occupies.

He said the whole world was watching the Speaker to do the right thing and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and oath of office.

Chinda said the Supreme Court has clearly defined what a political crisis is, adding that the reasons given by the lawmaker did not qualify as such.

He said the law of the land is very clear on what should happen when a member leaves the party that sponsored him for the seat he occupies.

He said the whole world was watching the Speaker to do the right thing and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and oath of office.