Former Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has described the party as the fastest growing political party in Nigeria.

He stated this during the National Executive Committee meeting of the NNPP in Abuja, where he raised concerns about the current situation of the economy.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a Former Presidential candidate and the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party has said the Peoples Democratic Party does not have what it takes to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress.

He said the PDP is Dead and will implode soon.

The party held it’s NEC meeting with INEC in attendance, they’re ratifying certain state and zonal positions while some members have been removed for anti party activities and other infractions.

They commended the leadership quality of the party executives asking them not to relent in their effort to grow the party.