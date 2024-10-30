Nigerians will now benefit from a 30% discount on airport taxi rides, following a new agreement between the Presidential Committee on the Compressed Natural Gas Initiative and airport taxi operators, as announced in Abuja.

The Federal Government is aiming to convert one million petroleum powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas by 2027, providing Nigerians with cleaner, more affordable energy options in the wake of fuel subsidy removal.

It is gradually driving towards achieving this.

This partnership with airport taxi drivers is designed to reduce transportation costs for airport passengers by 30%, while taxi drivers will receive free vehicle conversions to CNG.

The discount will vary based on passenger location.

However, drivers have expressed concerns regarding gas availability and the safety of CNG usage.

This agreement marks a series of collaborations between PCNGI and transport providers aimed at alleviating transportation costs for Nigerians.