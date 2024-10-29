The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertisement

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Cross River State House of Assembly chapter, is advocating for the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as Governor Bassey Otu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill today.

This demand highlights the need for a standardized and equitable salary structure for legislative staff, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work.