The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has directed immediate commencement of reconstruction of the damaged sections of the ever busy Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway at the Sagamu area.

The Minister, who was conducted around the failed portions by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said: he was directed by the President to embark on an on the spot assessment and do all that is necessary on this road, in order to find out an end to the suffering of the people plying the road.

He lamented the deplorable state of the section of the road and assured the Governor and residents of the state that palliative work will begin on the failed portions of the road next week Monday.

He added that the palliative is expected to be completed in the second week of December.

Governor Dapo Abiodun on his part commended President Bola Tinubu for being a listening leader who cares about the welfare of his people. He also appreciates the Minister of Works for taking his assignment with a high sense of responsibility.

He assured the people that with the flag-off of the rehabilitation work by the Minister, the people of the 17 southern states and indeed all Nigerians would begin to enjoy a smooth ride on the road within the shortest time.